Scuffle in Bengal assembly over Birbhum violence, 5 BJP MLAs suspended

Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly Biman Bandyopadhyay on Monday suspended five BJP MLAs, including opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, for alleged unruly behaviour in the House. The Speaker suspended Adhikari, along with BJP legislators Dipak Burman, Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Tigga, and Narahari Mahato, for the remainder of this year’s sessions.

Earlier in the day, the assembly plunged into chaos as MLAs from the ruling TMC and the BJP exchanged blows as saffron party MPs requested a response from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the state’s ‘worsening’ law and order situation.

Several BJP leaders, including its IT cell chief Amit Malviya and spokesperson Shehzad Jai Hind, condemned the incident and released a video on social media showing several MLAs locked in a scuffle on the House floor. Around 25 BJP MLAs, led by Adhikari, then walked out of the assembly, claiming that TMC MLAs had roughed up many party members within the House, according to news agency PTI.