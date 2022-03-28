Telangana CM KCR set to inaugurate newly revamped Yadadri Temple ; performs pooja

Yadadri: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is set to inaugurate the newly reconstructed Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, on Monday, and performed poojas in the temple.

#WATCH Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao performs at 'pooja' at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district pic.twitter.com/y9WVgnxgFK — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

The architectural masterpiece has been constructed with 2,50,000 tonne black granite. The temple exhibits a fusion of both Dravidian and Kakatiyan styles of architecture. The reconstruction of the temple has been made at a cost of Rs 1,280 crore in the past five-and-a-half years. More than 2,000 sculptors and thousands of workers have been engaged in the reconstruction work, which is still under progress.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the officials for the conduct of ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshana’. The authorities are making the necessary arrangements to handle the large number of devotees who are expected to arrive on Monday. The temple management has set up an automated and mechanized prasadam production unit atop the hill. The main attraction of the temple is ‘Prahlada Charithra’, the sculptural representation of the story of ‘Bhaktha Prahlada’ from birth to the killing of Hiranyakashyapa. The ‘Prahlada Charithra’ is constructed with gold.

Anand Sai, the chief architect of the temple told ANI- ‘The ground area of the temple has been increased from 11 acres to 17 acres. This is the biggest temple in the world that has been constructed completely with stone’. It is also learnt that the devotees visiting the temple in Yadadri can get unlimited laddu, pulihora and vada prasadam at the temple.