Two injured as fuel tank of car catches fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen

On Sunday night in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, at least two people were critically injured when the fuel tank of a car caught fire while compressed natural gas (CNG) was being filled in it, resulting in a large explosion. Chotu Khan and Shahid Khan have been recognised as the deceased, and they have suffered serious injuries to their hands and faces.

The incident happened in Begamganj’s Chor Bawadi area, when the fuel tank of an Alto 800 car caught fire while being filled with compressed natural gas. The explosion was so strong that it set fire to a tractor and an omni van parked next to the car.

The exact cause of the incident is unknown, but an investigation has been launched to carry out a detailed investigation. The blast was so strong that it knocked out power in the entire area.