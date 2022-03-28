Two versatile English Pandits of India and their repartee at a meeting! Enjoy the tweet

Chetan Bhagat met Congress politician Shashi Tharoor at a summit on Saturday. The writer took to his Twitter handle to praise Tharoor and added a tweet regarding the English language in India, which drew a lot of attention.

Sharing a selfie of himself and Tharoor, Bhagat wrote, ‘India has two kinds of English. 1. The @shashitharoor English. 2. The @chetan_bhagat English. While Bhagat is known for his simple style, Tharoor is known for his using difficult words which force people to open the dictionary’.

A few people were offended by Bhagat’s tweet. One wrote, ‘No. Not at all. We have many Englishes. R K Narayan English, Nirad Chaudhary English, Gandhi English, Nehru English, Mulkraj Anand English, Nissim Ezekiel English, Vikram Seth English, Arundhati Roy English etc. Our English is not so poor!’

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor responded to Chetan Bhagat, ‘My dear @chetan_bhagat, it was a pleasure catching up with you at the #ABPIdeasOfIndiaSummit. (Now how would you say that in Chetan Bhagat English?)’

Reacting to the tweet, Bhagat further added, ‘C’mon shashi Ji, this much English even I understand. Can you give more Shashi Tharoor tadka to this sentence below. Those big long words..maza aaye thoda’.

C’mon shashi Ji, this much English even I understand. Can you give more Shashi Tharoor tadka to this sentence below. Those big long words..maza aaye thoda. https://t.co/oTnuQOfmFI — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 27, 2022

This isn’t the first time the two have had a Twitter spat. The Thiruvananthapuram MP had tweeted in 2020, appreciating an article published by Bhagat for a national publication, ‘Superb piece by Chetan Bhagat on all that ails our country and what we should do about it. Chetan’s great virtue is the simplicity and directness of his writing. His message is clear and I hope his fans in the government act on it’.