Will Smith bags his first Oscar; Selected as Best actor for ‘King Richard’

For the first time, actor Will Smith added the first Oscar award to his kitty, for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the determined father who raised tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, in the movie ‘King Richard’.

The Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yEH5RLzxh2 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Smith, 53, one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, had been nominated twice before, for 2001’s ‘Ali’ and 2006 movie ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’. He earned his first Oscar nomination for playing Muhammad Ali and his second for portraying another real person, Chris Gardner, a onetime homeless father who went on to found his own brokerage firm. This time, he depicted Richard Williams and his unconventional strategy for elevating his daughters from a municipal park in a hardscrabble Los Angeles neighborhood to Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Janes Campion won Best Director for the Netflix film The Power Of The Dog. Troy Kotsur won the Best Supporting Actor award for CODA. He is the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award after Marlee Matlin. Dune is the big winner at the 94th Academy Awards with six Oscars so far – it is nominated for 10. Four of Dune’s wins were announced even before the ceremony began. Of the eight Oscars handed out off-camera, Dune won Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design. The wins were announced on the Academy’s social media handles Dune also won Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

Ariana DeBose won the award for the Best Supporting Actress for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. It was a rare instance of two performers winning Oscars for playing the same fictional character. She won for her role as Anita in the film. Back in 1962, Rita Moreno won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for playing Anita in the West Side Story.