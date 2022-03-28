Youth Congress protests against unemployment in Gujarat, police detain top leaders

On Monday, a fight broke out in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, between members of the Youth Congress and the police. The conflict began after the Indian Youth Congress attempted to gherao Gujarat’s Vidhan Sabha in protest over the state’s unemployment and repeated examination paper leaks.

The cops set up many layers of barricading to keep the protesters at bay. When that failed, the police detained members of Congress. They were loaded into buses and taken away from the protest site. The police detained Gujarat Congress chief Hardik Patel, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, and MLA Jignesh Mevani.