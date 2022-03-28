Zozila Tunnel Project which connects Leh with the rest of India near completion;

The work on the strategic Zojila Tunnel, which will provide all-weather connectivity between Ladakh and the rest of the country, is nearing completion, and the excavation for the seven Km tunnel is almost complete- the officials stated on Monday.

‘The works have been carried out on a war footing. We have completed 40-45 per cent of road works and tunnel works so far. The tunnel excavation works of 7,002 metres have been completed as of now,’ stated the Mega Engineering and Industries Limited (MEIL) executing agency official.

The work on the prestigious Zojila project on the Srinagar-Leh highway is likely to reach the halfway mark, according to officials. The Zojila project, which includes tunnels, roads, shafts, and bridges, will have Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel once completed.

The project is one of its kind by way of infrastructural expertise which will connect Srinagar and Ladakh. The source added, ‘It also decreases travel time between the two regions.’ According to officials, the Zojila Project is being carried out with engineering expertise and the advanced New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).