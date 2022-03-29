10 members of family sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in MP

A court in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district sentenced ten members of a family to life in jail for killing a man over a dispute 12 years ago. The prosecution official said that the accused were convicted of crimes under relevant sections of the IPC and sentenced to life imprisonment by the second additional judge of a court in Joura town on Monday.

According to him, the court also fined each of the ten accused Rs 4,000 each. The accused and the victim, Shivkumar of Tikrouli village, had a long-standing dispute. On November 3, 2010, the victim was coming from a shop when the accused surrounded him, armed with various weapons.

According to additional public prosecutor Anil Agrawal, one of the accused, Manoj Gurjar, shot the victim from close range, causing serious injuries, and then fled the spot. The victim died as a result of his injuries during treatment, and a murder case was filed against Gurjar and his family, he said.