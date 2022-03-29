20th National Para Athletics Championship commences in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: 20th National Para Athletics Championship began at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday. The three-day event will run from March 28 to March 31 and will witness 1200 athletes representing different states, with a record number of women on the roster.

‘For the first time, 25% of women players are participating. This event will help in grooming new talent for games like the Asian Para Games’, the President, Paralympic Committee of India noted. This year, the championship will witness 18% being wheelchair athletes. As per the Paralympic Committee of India state wise enrolment statistics, there are around 763 athletes with physical disabilities, 153 Visually Impaired athletes, 44 athletes with Cerebral Palsy, 7 athletes with Intellectual Disabilities and 20 short stature athletes.

The athletes will compete in multiple events across 12 disciplines in 185 categories, from 100m/200m/400m/800m/1500m/5000m, Javelin, Shot put Throw to Discus Throw, High Jump and Long Jump. The championships are expected to churn out talent for the forthcoming Commonwealth games, and Asian para games which are going to be held later this year.