Actress Pooja Banerjee shares first picture of newborn baby Sana

Pooja Banerjee, who gave birth to a baby girl earlier this month, has posted the first picture of her daughter and disclosed her name.

Taking to Instagram, the actress revealed that her baby’s name is Sana. Along with a gorgeous picture of the infant, she wrote, ‘Say Hello to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on 12th of March. Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love. May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world… love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal Thank you @falgunikharwaphotography for capturing our Gulabo so beautifully and with utmost care’.

Click here to view the post

Pooja had previously announced the baby’s arrival on instgaram. She also disclosed her pregnancy to her fans in November last year.

Sandeep and Pooja got married in February 2017. On the work front, Pooja is a well-known face on Indian television, having appeared in serials such as ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’, ‘Chandrakanta’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’.