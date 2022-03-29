Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wrap up ‘Brahmastra’ shoot after 5 years

‘Brahmastra’, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is finally set to enter theatres, over five years after filming began. On Tuesday, director Ayan Mukerji revealed the completion of his long-awaited movie on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of Alia and Ranbir from their Varanasi shoot, Mukerji wrote, ‘And finally… It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmastra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey’.

He further added, ‘Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi – a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead. 09.09.2022 – Here we come’.

The film ‘Brahmastra’ which combines mythology and science fiction, will be released in five Indian languages on September 9 – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.