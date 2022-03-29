Bheeshma Parvam to be streamed on OTT from April 1

Mammootty- Amal Neerad superhit action entertainer Bheeshma Parvam, which was released in theatres on March 3, will be streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Disney+Hotstar from April 1.

The film which is a box office winner, has been written by Amal Neerad and Devadath Shaji, and has music by Sushin Shyam and cinematography by Anend C Chandran. Mammootty portrays the role of Michael in this revenge drama, which has garnered huge expectations since it was announced.

Apart from Mammootty, the pivotal cast of the Gangster drama also includes actors Anasuya Bharadwaj, Tabu, Anjali, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Joseph, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil, Nedumudi Venu, Sudev Nair, Lena, Srindaa, KPAC Lalitha, Nadhiya Moidu, Anagha, Veena Nandakumar, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Shebin Benson, Abu Salim, Harish Uthaman, Nisthar Sait, Hareesh Peradi, and Maala Parvathi.