Bihar JDU leader Deepak Kumar Mehta shot dead

Patna: Senior leader of Janata Dal (United)- Deepak Kumar Mehta, who was shot late on Monday evening in Patna’s Danapur in Bihar, succumbed to bullet injuries in hospital. Mehta, who was currently serving as Vice-President of Nagar Parishad Danapur, was shot on Monday by criminals in Danapur.

The criminals have fired five bullets at Mehta including one bullet in the chest and another on the head. Mehta was close to JDU vice president Upendra Kushwaha. Following the murder, Kushwaha immediately rushed to the victim’s house.

Also read: Cruise drugs case; NCB seeks 90 more days to file chargesheet

‘It’s is a very unfortunate incident and the government will take action against whoever is responsible for this incident’, he told the mediapersons in Patna. Deepak Mehta had contested the 2020 assembly elections from Danapur on a Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) ticket, which later merged with JDU.