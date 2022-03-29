Coal smuggling case; TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee skips ED summons

Abhishek Banerjee, a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in the coal smuggling case on Tuesday. On March 29, the ED summoned TMC’s general secretary to appear before the agency for questioning.

According to sources, ED officials sent a new summons to him on Tuesday morning, asking that he join the investigation today. Rujira Banerjee, his wife, has been summoned to Delhi for questioning on the same day. The financial probe agency questioned Abhishek Banerjee for over eight hours in Delhi on March 20.

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew accused the Centre and the BJP of misusing investigative agencies to target the opposition after his eight-hour questioning. ‘We won’t bow before the people in power. I will only bow before the people of this country,’ Abhishek Banerjee told reporters outside the ED’s office on Monday.