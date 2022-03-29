Commodity Market: Gold price slides down

Mumbai: Gold prices dropped in the Commodity market due to the strengthening of the US dollar and rising demand of US dollar bonds. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading down by 0.53% or Rs 271 at Rs 51,300 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading lower by 0.43% or Rs 394 at Rs 67,811 per kg.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is priced at Rs 38,200, lower by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4775, down by Rs 20.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained firm at $ 1,925.71 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.8% at $ 1,924.20.