Crude oil prices slips below $ 100 for first time in three weeks

Dubai: International crude oil prices fall by 6% to below $ 100. This is the lowest price in the last three weeks. Both Brent and U.S. crude futures settled below $ 100 per barrel for the first time since late February. Crude oil price reached an all-time high on March 7.

Brent futures closed at $ 99.91, lower by $ 6.99 or 6.5% a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $ 6.57 or 6.4%, to settle at $ 96.44 a barrel.

Also Read: India’s crude oil imports touches 4.86 million barrels per day

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected the international crude oil indices. Russia is the world’s largest exporter of crude and fuels. Numerous buyers have shunned Russian barrels since the invasion, sparking fears of a disruption of millions barrels of daily crude supply.