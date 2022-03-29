Defamation case; BJP leader Annamalai says will fight defamation suits legally

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai said he would face all suits legally and denied claims of extortion reacting to defamation suits filed against him by the ruling DMK. Annamalai, speaking to the media, said, ‘BGR Energy has filed a defamation claim for 500 crores, DMK has filed a defamation suit for 100 crores, and Wilson has filed a defamation suit for ten crores. Defamation suits total 610 crore have been filed against me. But I am not worth so much. I am just an ordinary man. You can send all these suits, I will face them legally.’

The DMK has demanded that Annamalai immediately apologise to Chief Minister M K Stalin and pay Rs 100 crore in damages to the chief minister’s relief fund for allegedly making “false, frivolous, vile, and scandalous” remarks about Stalin.

The state BJP head further refuted blackmailing and extorting money from AIADMK ministers during their term. Annamalai allegedly threatened to deploy central probe agencies against AIADMK officials and extorted money, according to the DMK.