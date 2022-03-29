Dileep questioned for 7 hours, denies all charges in actor assault case

Dileep was questioned on the second day by the Kerala Crime Branch team investigating the 2017 actor assault case. The interrogation lasted seven hours on Monday. Dileep, the actor, has denied any involvement in the crime.

On Tuesday morning, Dileep appeared at the Aluva Police Club. After Dileep’s former friend Balachandra Kumar leaked audio clips reportedly belonging to Dileep, in which the actor threatens and plans an attack on the officers investigating the actor assault case, a new inquiry was launched.

Dileep allegedly watched the assault footage at his home, according to the director. Dileep was interrogated regarding the director’s statement during the seven-hour questioning.

All charges are claimed to have been refuted by Dileep. The interrogation was led by Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith, SP M J Sojan, and Baiju M Paulose, the inquiry officer in the actor assault case.