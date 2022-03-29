Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Ladakh

Leh: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted North of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The earthquake was felt at 7.29 am at 186 kilometres North of Alchi village in Leh district of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2022, 07:29:39 IST, Lat: 35.87 and Long: 77.47, Depth: 148 Km, Location: 186km N of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir’, NCS informed through their official twitter handle.

