Gas pipeline between Israel and Turkey an option for Russia-wary Europe – sources

A Turkey-Israel gas pipeline is being considered behind the scenes as one of Europe’s options to Russian energy supply, but officials in both countries believe any deal will need sophisticated negotiation.

The plan, which has been in the works for years, is to build a subsea pipeline from Turkey to Leviathan, Israel’s largest offshore natural gas production. Turkey would receive gas, which would then be distributed to southern European nations seeking to diversify away from Russia.

Last week, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that gas cooperation was ‘one of the most essential measures we can take together for bilateral ties,’ and that he was prepared to send top ministers to Israel to resume the long-stalled pipeline project.

According to a senior Turkish official, conversations have proceeded since Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Ankara earlier this month, and ‘concrete decisions’ on a proposed route and participating institutions could be made in the coming months.

Industry officials, on the other hand, are more cautious, claiming that supply constraints and geopolitics might put the plan on hold.