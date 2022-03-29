Hospital bed collapses; newborn severely injured in TN

A bed in the govt run hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar collapsed, badly injuring a five-day-old baby. Last Wednesday, the baby’s mother was admitted to the hospital who gave birth and the mother and baby were being given post natal treatment when the bed collapsed on Monday.

The child was taken to the Madurai Government Hospital for immediate critical treatment after undergoing a scan. Parents who were outraged slammed the hospital authorities and questioned the quality of the beds that were being used. They also claimed that the hospital caused a delay in sending an ambulance to take the baby to Madurai Hospital for further treatment.

Speaking on the issue, Dean Sangumani said a committee has been constituted to probe the incident. ‘We’ve created a Committee of three including RMO, and Maternity Ward Matron and based on the inquiry, action would be taken. I’ve also informed authorities to make sure beds be inspected and repaired if needed.’ Furthermore, we will also restrict the movement of attenders,’ he said.