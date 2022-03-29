Hospital in Sri Lanka suspend surgeries due to shortage of medicines, EAM Jaishankar offers India’s help

In the midst of an unprecedented financial crisis in Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asked the Indian High Commissioner to help a Sri Lankan hospital that has suspended surgeries due to a lack of medical facilities.

The director of the Peradeniya Hospital in Kandy’s central district stated on Monday that all normal procedures will be temporarily suspended due to a shortage of medicine. Jaishankar has asked that the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo, Gopal Baglay, meet with him to discuss how India can help the nation. ‘Disturbed to see this news. Am asking High Commissioner Baglay to contact and discuss how India can help,’ he tweeted on Tuesday.