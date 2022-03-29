‘How can Delhi govt rehabilitate 73k children in Rs 10 crore?’; NCPCR chief slams Kejriwal

Priyank Kanoongo, the chief of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of homeless children being rehabilitated in the national capital.

In their Budget for 2022-23, the Delhi government announced that they have set aside Rs 10 crore to establish a boarding school for children from homeless families living on the roadside, footpaths, under flyovers and stairs, or in open places of worship, pavilions, and railway platforms, who are deprived of basic facilities such as shelter, food, and education.

Priyank Kanoongo, speaking on the Delhi government’s budgetary allocation for the rehabilitation of homeless children, asked, ‘How can Delhi government rehabilitate 73,000 street children in Rs 10 crore?’ The chief of the child rights panel claimed in an interview with India Today that the commission had provided data on 73,000 children living on the streets of Delhi, but that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had ignored it.

He further said that senior officials from the Delhi government have been absent from NCPCR meetings on the rescue of street children.