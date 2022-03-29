Huge fire in Rajasthan’s Sariska Tiger reserve

A massive fire in Rajasthan’s Sariska Tiger Reserve has spread to nearly 10 square kilometres, or the equivalent of 1,800 football fields, officials said. According to them, two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters are dropping water over the affected area.

The fire threatens the territory of a tigress, codenamed ST-17 for scientific tracking, who is in the area with her two cubs according to officials. Experts believe the big cats may have suffocated.

The situation has yet to be brought under control by firefighters. Two Indian Air Force helicopters have started collecting water from Rajasthan’s Siliserh Lake and dropping it over a forest fire in Sariska, 43 kilometres away.