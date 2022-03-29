Indian student Harjot Singh, injured in Ukraine war, discharged from hospital

Harjot Singh, an Indian student who was injured by bullets in Ukraine’s Kyiv after Russia’s invasion, has been discharged from the army hospital in New Delhi according to news agency ANI. Harjot stated his condition is improving, but he still needs the Center’s help with his treatment.

‘The doctor said that my hands and feet will be treated for about a year. My financial condition is not good and my father has retired. I want the government of India to help me with further treatment,’ ANI quoted him as saying.

Harjot’s father, Kesar Singh, stated that if his son is given an opportunity, he will ‘definitely return to Ukraine for studies.’ ‘My son will first try to recover, and then he will consider what should be done. There is no such thing as a good or bad country; it is a war between two egos more than a battle between nations’ he stated.