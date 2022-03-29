Kerala CBSE schools set minimum age for admission to class 1 as 5 years

Kochi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed that the minimum age for admission to class 1 in affiliated schools in Kerala would be five years this academic year. Kerala CBSE Schools Management Association President TPM Ibrahim Khan and National Council of CBSE Schools secretary general Dr. Indira Rajan said that the schools have collectively decided to follow the common minimum age of five years.

Since the government of Kerala has notified five years to be the minimum age for admission to class 1 this academic year, the CBSE schools in the state too can follow this. It would be practically difficult to change the age guidelines at the last moment as admission process in most schools have been completed. The CBSE board had instructed that the schools could follow the criterion decided by the respective state governments.

Also read: Notification on land acquisition for K-Rail project is legal: Kerala HC rejects plea

Meanwhile, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan has already decided to implement the six-year age criterion for admission to class 1 for the academic year 2022 – 23. Indira Rajan noted that the schools that prefer to follow this guideline are free to do so.