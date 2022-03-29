Mamta Banerjee warns party leaders in West Bengal not to eat ‘ Dilli Ka laddu ‘.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she intended to fight for the people of the hills at a meeting with representatives of hill parties in Darjeeling, and asked them not to eat ‘Delhi the laddu,’ a jibe at the Centre.

‘Yesterday I met four political parties in the hills. I want everyone to work together. We want to work for the people in the hills. Darjeeling is smiling. I would ask you not to eat ‘Delhi ka Laddu’,’ she said.

‘To mislead people about price hikes, they are using central agencies. During elections, they claim they are the protectors of the country. Which is not true.’ she said slamming the central government.

During the meeting, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha proposed a long-term political solution for the hills inside West Bengal’s ambit, effectively putting the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s long-pending demand for a separate state on hold.