Photos of two Indian students feature on New York’s Times Square; Here’s how

The coveted Morgan Stanley Internship has been awarded to two students from the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) in the United States. Anshika Yadav and Yashika Tyagi, both in their last year of BTech at the institute, have been chosen for this coveted internship. What’s more remarkable is that their photographs were posted on the Times Square building’s billboard in New York City as an honour of these young women.

Both of them are currently employed in India and receive a monthly stipend of Rs 87,000. This internship lasted six months for the students. Following that, there may be a job opportunity based on their performance.

Anshika is a final-year Information Technology student who applied for the internship over the internet last year. After that, the online test was completed first, followed by three rounds of interviews. Following that, the ultimate decision was taken. She has been assigned to Mumbai and is now working online.

She stated their images were placed on the Times Square building’s billboard in the morning and evening for a week after they were chosen to greet her. Father Pramod Kumar Yadav works in the private sector, while mother Vinita Yadav is a housewife.

Also Read: Actress Pooja Banerjee shares first picture of newborn baby Sana

Meanwhile, Yashika Tyagi stated that it is a one-of-a-kind experience. She has just been assigned to Bengaluru. She is currently working online and will be offline from May. The photo exhibit in Times Square has made her feel proud.

Her mother Veena Tyagi and father Vipin Kumar Tyagi are overjoyed. At the same time, the institute’s director, Prof. Vineet Kansal, called these students and congratulated them on their achievements. He believes it is a source of pride for the state, AKTU, and the institute.