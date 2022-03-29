PMAY scheme; Modi inaugurates 5.21 lakh houses in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 5.21 lakh houses of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY)-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh while participating in the ‘Grah Pravesham,’ a ceremony to hand over new houses to their owners.

Modi, who spoke to the audience via video conference, stated that his government has made giving housing to the poor a top priority. According to him, 2.5 crore houses have been built throughout the country under the PMAY scheme, with two crore in rural areas.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, attended the event from Chattarpur in the state. PM Modi also stated that six crore families in the country have been provided with pure water tap connections through the Nal-Jal scheme.