PMC medical college; Hostels ready for first batch students

The newly opened Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College is set to welcome the first batch of 100 MBBS students, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). PMC’s first medical college was inaugurated on March 14.

According to officials the civic body has the hostel facility ready for the new students. The hostel facility, which has been constructed on Sanas land near Sarasbaug, will provide accommodation for all students. The college building at Naidu Hospital is still being built, therefore students will have to practise at Kamala Nehru Hospital in the meantime.

PMC medical officer Anjali Sabne said, ‘The hostel facility is ready for students. Students will be allotted rooms in the hostel after the admissions process is completed.’