Police says man who attacked Nitish Kumar sent for psychiatric treatment

The man who assaulted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar two days ago had been admitted to a hospital for psychiatric treatment a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, Senior Superintendent of Police in Patna, said the attacker was taken to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), the state’s largest public healthcare facility.

‘We did a thorough inquiry. Neither the attacker nor any of his family members have ever been convicted of a crime. He was first examined at a community health centre as per instructions, and then he is undergoing psychological profiling at the PMCH by experts in the area’ According to Mr. Dhillon.

On Sunday, a 32-year-old man attacked the chief minister in Bakhtiyarpur, a town on the outskirts of the city, but was quickly overpowered by security forces on the spot. The Chief Minister immediately asked the security staff not to beat up the attacker and to examine what was wrong with him.