Ramadan 2022: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 345 prisoners

Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 345 prisoners ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and head of the Judicial Council, issued directives to speed up the release of the pardoned prisoners in co-ordination with the emirate’s law enforcement authorities.

Earlier, rulers of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi issued similar orders. Abu Dhbai ruler and President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 540 prisoners. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has pardoned 659 prisoners. His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 210 prisoners.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Saturday, April 2. Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calendar. It is also believed to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month. Ramadan is expected to last 30 days this year. So, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on May 2.