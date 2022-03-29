Rana Ayyub stopped from leaving India at Mumbai airport

Journalist Rana Ayyub was denied boarding on a flight to London today because she is an accused in a money laundering case under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate. Ms Ayyub was stopped at Mumbai airport before she could take a trip to London.

Ms Ayyub is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly violating foreign funding rules while collecting donations for COVID-19 relief. The journalist, on the other hand, wrote that the summons from the Enforcement Directorate ‘very curiously’ reached in her inbox only after she was stopped at Mumbai airport.

‘I was stopped today at Mumbai immigration from travelling to deliver this address and onwards to International Journalism Festival to deliver the keynote speech on Indian democracy. I had made this announcement public over weeks, yet the ED (Enforcement Directorate) summon very curiously arrived in my inbox after I was stopped,’ Ms. Ayyub said in a tweet.

Ms Ayyub had been invited to the UK by a Washington-based non-profit, International Centre for Journalists, for a discussion on online abuse against women journalists. Ms. Ayyub has often tweeted that she has been bullied online and has received death threats from trolls.