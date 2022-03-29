Requests more medical seats for Ukraine returnees; KCR writes to PM Modi

K Chandrashekar Rao, the Chief Minister of Telangana, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, pleading with him to help Ukrainian returnees in completing their medical study in Indian colleges. KCR also asked the government to expand the number of seats in medical colleges to accommodate all students on a one-time basis.

‘Considering the exceptional circumstances of these students, I would request that as a special case, to help them complete their education, they may be enabled to join medical colleges in the country in equivalent semesters in relaxation of the regulations.’ KCR wrote in his letter to the PM.

As Russia started an invasion aimed at ‘demilitarising’ and ‘denazifying’ Ukraine, at least 20,000 Indian students were forced to flee. ‘According to sources, around 20,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine as a result of the conflict. The majority of them are from middle-class families who will lose their life savings with no hope of completing their children’s medical education,’ he stated.

He said that everything possible should be done to secure their future, and he especially demanded that the PM help them in completing their studies.