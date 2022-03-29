Rhino population increases by 200 at Kaziranga National Park

Officials in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve announced on Tuesday that the number of one-horned rhinoceros has expanded by 200 in the previous four years. There were 2613 rhinos counted, including 866 males, 1049 females, 273 unsexed, 279 juveniles and 146 calves.

‘2613 rhinoceros were counted, which is an increase of 200 rhinos over the last count of 2413 conducted in 2018′, informed Jatindra Sarma, Director of Kaziranga National Park. Sarma also went into depth regarding the actual counting, the enumerators’ participation and the use of cutting-edge technology.

’14th rhino population estimation was done in Kaziranga National Park. Actual counting was taking place on March 26 and 27 engaging 255 enumerators and we had also used latest technologies like drone’, Sarma said.

On March 26, a three-day census of one-horned rhinoceros began in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. The periodic count was carried out till March 28. For the census, the national park was closed to visitors.

Previously, the internationally famous Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve saw a visitor total of over two lakhs, the highest in the past 12 years.