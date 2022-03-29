Rozgar Budget, worth 75,800 crores, approved by Delhi Assembly.

The Assembly passed the Delhi government’s ‘Rozgar’ budget of 75,800 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23 after a debate on Tuesday. After the six-day budgetary session, which began on March 21, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly sine die.

The budget, which was presented on Saturday, aimed to create 20 lakh opportunities in the next five years by boosting the retail sector, redeveloping famous markets and industrial sites in non-conforming zones, promoting tourism, and promoting the night-time economy.

During the budget debate, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated the budget’s many policies matched the Aam Aadi Party’s ideology of ‘hardcore patriotism, diehard honesty, and humanity.’ The budget was prepared based on 6,500 suggestions received from Delhiites, according to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance ministry.

Twelve people whose suggestions were considered in the budget presentation were in session, and Mr Sisodia recognised their contributions by mentioning their names.