Season 4 of Bigg Boss Malayalam with 24*7 online streaming flagged off with 17 contestants

Mumbai: One of the most popular mini-screen shows- Bigg Boss Malayalam Season Four, has been flagged off in Mumbai. 17 contestants, including 10 women and seven men, from different fields will be contesting in this season.

The contestants in the show hosted by Megastar Mohanlal are actors Naveen Arakkal, Sooraj Thelakkad, Kutty Akhil, Ronson Vincent, Lakshmi Priya, Dhanya Mary Varghese, Janaki Sudheern, Dilsha Prasannan, Suchitra Nair and Shalini Nair. Plus magician Aswin Vijay, influencer Dr Robin Radhakrishnan aka Doctor Machan, photographer Daisy David, gym trainer Jasmine M Moosa, model Nimisha, YouTube teacher Aparna Mulberry and musician Blesslee.

Bigg Boss came to Malayalam mini-screen in 2018, and this time, for the first time in the history of Malayalam television, a 24 hours broadcast will be launched. Audiences will be able to see a lot of stories this time around at Bigg Boss House, unlike the regular season. The set is arranged in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai. The house has been designed by renowned director and art director Omung Kumar.

The show is about a group of contestants living together in a house without any contact with the outside world. 100 cameras will be watching the contestants each and every moment for 100 days. The spectators can see the contestants all day long. The Big Boss mini-screen will be available Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm on Asianet.