Stock Market: Equity indices settle higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market. The hopes of a diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine war has supported the domestic benchmark indices. Asian markets also traded higher in line with an overnight tech-led rally on US Wall Street.

BSE Sensex surged 350 points or 0.61% to close at 57,944. NSE Nifty moved 103 points or 0.60% higher to settle at 17,325. Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 0.41% lower and small-cap rose 0.34%. 10 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,436 shares advanced and 1,975 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Eicher Motors, HDFC, Divi’s Lab, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma and JSW Steel. The top losers in the market were ITC, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tata Steel, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Hero Motocorp and Maruti.