The Queen of the United Kingdom and other royals pay respect to her late husband

On Tuesday, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth made her first public appearance in five months, joining the royal family and other dignitaries at a memorial service for her ‘remarkable’ husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who had been by his wife’s side for more than seven decades, died in April, two months shy of his 100th birthday, at their Windsor Castle home.

Due to rigorous coronavirus laws, just 30 mourners were allowed to attend his funeral service, leaving the queen to sit alone as her husband of 73 years was lowered into the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel of the palace.