Two constables injured in IED blasts

Raipur: Two constables of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh. According to police, a joint team of DRG and Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were engaged in an operation against Maoists in the area. When the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest patch, Maoists detonated serial blasts.

The injured were identified as Sanau Vadde and Ramji Potai. They were shifted to a local hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger. A search operation to nab the rebels in the district was underway.