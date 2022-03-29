DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Two constables injured in IED blasts

Mar 29, 2022, 08:17 pm IST

Raipur: Two constables of the District Reserve Guard (DRG)  were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh.  According to police, a joint team of DRG and Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were engaged in an operation against Maoists in the area. When the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest patch, Maoists detonated serial blasts.

Also Read: India’s crude oil imports touches 4.86 million barrels per day 

The injured were identified as Sanau Vadde and Ramji Potai. They  were shifted to a local hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger. A search operation to nab the rebels in the district was underway.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 29, 2022, 08:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button