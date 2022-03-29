Virat Kohli tops the list of India’s ‘most valuable celebrity’

New Delhi: Former skipper of Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli named as the ‘ most valuable celebrity’ in India. A report named ‘Digital Acceleration 2.0’, published by Duff & Phelps’ Celebrity Brand Valuation Study has revealed this. This is for fifth year in a row that Kohli is named as the most valued celebrity in India.

According to the report, Virat Kohli has a brand valuation of $ 185.7 million in 2021. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt emerged as the most valued female celebrity with a valuation of $ 68.1 million.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel buys 4.7% stake of Vodafone in Indus Towers

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh with a brand valuation of $ 158 million is in the second spot. He is followed by Bollywood Akshay Kumar ($140 million), Alia Bhatt ($ 68 million). Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu ($ 22 million) ranked number 20.

According to the report, the overall brand value of the top 20 Indian celebrities in 2021 is estimated at $ 1.2 billion. It surged by 13% when compared to 2020. The cumulative number of product brand endorsements by the top 20 celebrities increased to 376 in 2021.It was at 357 in 2020.

Here’s the Top 10 Celebrity ranking:

1. Virat Kohli – Rs 1412 crore

2. Ranveer Singh – Rs 1,202 crore

3. Akshay Kumar – Rs 1,060 crore

4. Alia Bhatt – Rs 517.3 crore

5. MS Dhoni – Rs 464 crore

6. Amitabh Bachchan – Rs 411 crore

7. Deepika Padukone – Rs 392 crore

8. Salman Khan — Rs 392 crore

9. Ayushmann Khurrana – Rs 374 crore

10. Hrithik Roshan – Rs 368 crore