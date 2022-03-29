Vistara launches new flight service to London

New Delhi: Private sector air carrier based in India, Vistara has announced new passenger flight service connecting New Delhi and London. Vistara, a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and the Tata Group will operate daily flight service to London from May 1.

The air carrier is planning to increase flights to foreign destinations from 25% to 35%. The airline will soon launch flights to South Korea, Japan, and the United States. At present, Vistra flies to over 45 destinations, with foreign flights making up nearly a 1/4th of its capacity.