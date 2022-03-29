‘Where’s Vasudaiva Kutumbakam?’; Shashi Tharoor on artist-temple controversy

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress leader from Kerala, said he was ‘shocked’ by a Kerala artiste’s statements that she had been barred from performing inside a temple. ‘Other faiths go out of their way to attract others to respect their religion, throwing open the doors of mosques, churches, gurudwara and synagogues to all, but some of my fellow Hindus prefer to shut our temples to outsider. Where’s vasudaiva kutumbakam? (the world is one family),’ he tweeted.

He was replying to Bharatnatyam performer V P Mansiya’s claims that she could not perform perform at an event in April at the Koodalmanikyam temple in Kerala’s Thrissur. The artist is from a Muslim family in the Malappuram district, is married to a Hindu, and maintains that she has no religion. Mansiya posted on Facebook that she’ll be performing at the temple on April 21.

Despite the fact that Mansiya is a well-known dancer, the rules allow only Hindus to perform inside the shrine, according to Koodalmanikyam temple board chairman Pradeep Menon.

‘I understand some restrictions in some temples about access to sanctum sanctorum, but this is a dance performance with other dancers in temple premises,’ Tharoor told news agency ANI.