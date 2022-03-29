Who is Tina Dabi’s fiance IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande?

IAS topper Tina Dabi made headlines on Tuesday when she announced her second marriage to Dr Pradeep Gawande, a 2013-batch IAS officer. She was formerly married to Athar Amir, a Kashmiri UPSC topper, but the couple divorced in 2020. Tina and Pradeep shared images from their engagement ceremony on their individual social media accounts. They are reportedly planning to marry on April 22 at a hotel near Jaipur. As soon as the news hit social media, folks went crazy and began showering the lovebirds with congratulations.

On the other hand, although many questioned Tina’s decision to move forward in life, others came out in her favour and hailed her decision. Many others were interested in learning more about her future spouse. If you are one of them, read on for more information.

According to Wikipedia, Pradeep Gawande was born on December 9, 1980, in Maharashtra. He is three years senior to Tina, having passed the civil service examinations in 2013. He is a licenced doctor who earned his MBBS degree before taking the UPSC test.

Gawande is the Director of Rajasthan’s Archeology and Museums and has been collecting Churu for a long time. Pradeep describes himself on his Instagram handle as, ‘IAS 2013| Rajasthan Cadre| Medico| Marathi Presently posted as Director, Archeology & Museums Rajasthan’.

Tina was previously married to Athar Amir. They were both Rajasthan cadre officers. The pair had stated that they fell in love in their training session. Since the Hindu Mahasabha labelled their tale as love-jihad, it was a hot topic of conversation from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir.