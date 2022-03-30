79-year-old Big B refuses stunt double, does own stunt: Action director

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who he has a sizable fan base, always update his followers on everything that is going on in his life. The actor is now enjoying the success of his most recent film Jhund. The 79-year-old actor recently filmed an action-packed commercial in which he had to shatter three hardened glass panels. He surprised the team by telling that he would perform his own stunts.

Speaking about the same, action director Manohar Verma said, ‘We were prepared with a body double but when Mr Bachchan came on set he told the director that he would prefer to perform his own stunts. We had to take a lot of precautions, too. Mr Bachchan aced it like a pro and he clearly symbolises the fact that age is just a number’.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be featured in ‘Runway 34’, with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film will be released on April 29 this year. BigB will be also seen in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming flick ‘Brahmastra’.