80 kg ganja seized in Aluva; 4 drug peddlers arrested

Kochi: In an operation aimed at busting the operations of a drug trafficking gang active in and around the city suburb of Kizhakkambalam, over 80 Kg of ganja was seized by the Ernakulam Rural Police.

The drugs were found from the dicky of a car parked at Kombara near the Naval Armament Depot (NAD) in Aluva, and four people- Kabeer (38) from Nochima, Mujeeb (36) of Edathala, Manu Babu (31) of Varapuzha; and Manish (25) of Vaduthala have been arrested.

The police zeroed in on the drug mafia while acting on the information received from the two accused, who were arrested in Oorakkad near Kizhakambalam last week for holding 2 kg of ganja. In the Oorakkad seizure case, the police arrested two more persons Liju (36) of South Kalamassery and Prasanan (44) of Glass Colony. The police had earlier arrested 4 people- Cheriyan Joseph, Vysakh, Shajahan and Sumal Varghese in connection with the case.

Also read: Keralite student stabbed in London eatery; Youth from Hyderabad arrested

Acting on a tip-off, the Thadiyittaparambu police raided Cheriyan Joseph’s house and seized ganga covered in plastic covers. The digital weighing machines for measuring drugs was also seized from the house. While questioning Cheriyan and other accused, the police came to know that a large quantity of drugs had come to Kochi and nearby areas.

Following this, the police formed a special team under District Police Chief K Karthik and widened its net to unearth the activities of the illicit drug mafia. The investigation finally led to the seizure of large quantity of abusive substance from Kombara.