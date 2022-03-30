AP CM to inaugurate 13 new districts on April 4

On April 4, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate 13 new districts across the state. The Chief Minister will also launch district portals and handbooks to let people participate in the historic event.

The formation of these new districts is now complete. Meanwhile, the chief minister has ordered officials to simplify the office allotment process, noting that officers must take possession of their district offices on April 4th. On April 6, Jagan Mohan Reddy will honour all of the volunteers who have worked to the village and ward secretariats. He will also disburse the Vasathi Deevana to beneficiaries across the state on April 8.

CM Jagan had a review meeting at the Vijayawada camp office to examine the reorganisation efforts. The final notification relating to the reorganisation of the existing 13 districts into 26 districts is expected to be released in the coming days. To facilitate a smooth reorganisation process, four subcommittees were formed under the direction of the CM.