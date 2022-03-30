Bar-restaurants in IT parks; Low potency alcohol from agro-products: Kerala cabinet approves revised liquor policy

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cabinet has approved the new liquor policy on Wednesday, which will come into effect from April 1. The decision was taken at the state cabinet meet held in the state capital.

As per the new liquor policy, bars will be allotted in Information Technology parks, where arrangements will be made to distribute liquor inside the restaurants. The government is planning to permit bar- restaurants in which outsiders will not be given access.

The other proposals in the draft liquor policy include slight increase in bar and club license fee and implementation of track and trace system right from the collection of toddy to its distribution in shops. More beverages outlets will be opened in the state, with better facilities and infrastructure. Preference will be given to set up premium counters, especially in cities and airports, along with more outlets near tourist spots.

The revised policy also focuses on the production of low potency alcohol from agro- products. Procurement of fruits and production of liquor will be supervised by the beverages corporation. However, no decision has been taken regarding the reduction of distance between toddy shops.