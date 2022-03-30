Celebrity chef from Ukraine serves free meals for refugees

Ievgen Klopotenko, a Ukrainian cook, had a gut reaction not to take up a rifle when Russia launched its invasion on Ukraine in February.

‘Inshni,’ which is Ukrainian for ‘Others,’ is the name of his restaurant. It opened just over a week ago in the western city of Lviv, and anyone who asks for menu no. 2 gets a free dinner.

‘I realised I’m not very good with guns… but I know I’m a very nice warrior with a knife,’ Klopotenko, who is well-known in his homeland, added. ‘It is my life’s goal and mission to feed the people.’

Klopotenko, a MasterChef champion in Ukraine, made headlines a few years back when he fought to get Ukrainian borscht, a reddish beet and cabbage soup, included to UNESCO’s global heritage list. The assertion was disputed by the Russian authorities.