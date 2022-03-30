Chirag Paswan being evicted from his father Ram Vilas Paswan’s Janpath house.

A central government team was sent to evict Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan from a bungalow in the heart of the national capital that had been allotted to his father Ram Vilas Paswan according to India Today. Ram Vilas Paswan was a minister in both of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governments till his death on October 8, 2020.

Sources said that, the Directorate of Estates, which is part of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, went to 12 Janpath to carry out the eviction order issued by the Ministry of Urban Development to Chirag Paswan last year. The Janpath estate was built to house Union ministers, and its current tenants have been asked to leave, according to officials.

The house has long served as the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)’s address in Delhi, and various LJP events have taken place there. The LJP divided into two after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, the party’s founder, due to conflicts between his son Chirag Paswan and his brother Pashupati Kumar Paras.